Week 9 Big 12 Football: Kansas' Struggles in One-Score Games Continue
You would think Kansas would be accustomed to being on the losing end of nail-biters by this time. You'd be wrong.
The Jayhawks fell to 2-6 and 0-4 in one-score games, dropping a heartbreaker to rival Kansas State in Manhattan. It was their 16th straight loss in the Sunflower Showdown and a game they absolutely played well enough to win.
So, where does Kansas go from here?
A lot will hinge on how well the coaches can keep the kids motivated and focused in November. The Jayhawks know they can play with anyone and there's still a mathematical shot for bowl-eligibility.
Kansas still can't win close games. Here are 5 other things we learned in Week 9 of the Big 12:
5. McMillan Makes Case For WR1
Don’t mind Tetairoa McMillan. He’s just taking care of business and improving his 2025 draft grade. Arizona has lost four straight, but McMillan keeps performing like a future first-rounder. Against West Virginia Saturday, he led all Week 9 receivers with 10 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown.
4. Baylor Stays Hot
The Bears look like a different team than the one that lost to Iowa State on Oct. 5. The pass defense gives up too many big plays, but the offense has compensated with 97 points in back-to-back wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. If this continues, Dave Aranda will be back in Waco in 2025.
3. Utah Might Miss Bowl Game
The Utes have been regulars in the postseason under Kyle Whittingham. But they'll need at least one November upset to get to six wins this year.. Utah enters its bye week on a four-game losing, without any idea how to correct an offense averaging just 15 points over the last five games.
2. BYU Avoids Disney Trap
BYU was actually the underdog against fading UCF, but rolled anyway in Orlando, 37-24. The D had two timely picks and heart-and-soul QB Jake Retzlaff accounted for three scores in a game that was never in doubt in the second half.
1. Seriously, Are We Overthinking the Heisman?
No disrespect to the other contenders, but Colorado's Travis Hunter is college football's best player. He's one of the top 5 wide receivers AND cornerbacks, which takes what Charles Woodson did in 1997 to an entirely new level.
In Saturday's bowl-clinching win over Cincinnati, Hunter played in more than 130 snaps and set career-highs with nine catches for 153 yards and two TDs to go along with four pass breakups.
