Bryce Foster Commits to Kansas Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks came into the offseason with a big hole in an otherwise phenomenal offense: an offensive line that lost a big piece in center Mike Novitsky. But on Saturday, former Texas A&M offensive lineman Bryce Foster committed to Lance Leipold's squad in Lawrence and will report to the program this weekend. Foster picked the Jayhawks over both the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks.
The 6'5", 330-pound 4-star recruit spent the last 3 seasons in College Station, starting immediately at center for the Aggies. He started 12 games as a freshman, earning honors on the All-SEC freshman team and multiple Freshman All-American teams nationally. However, his second season was cut short in just his fourth game of the season, leading to a redshirt year. He returned last season and started eight games at the position.
Coming out of high school, Foster was considered to be college-ready and a huge asset in the running game. He has shown a huge first contact push, aided by his background throwing the shot put for the track and field team. In fact, Kansas Track and Field coach Stanley Redwine and his staff had a hand in his recruitment, and Leipold's willingness to allow him to also compete in the shot put paved the way for his arrival.
Foster is the latest addition to the offensive line room to come through the transfer portal, giving the Jayhawks plenty of options to pick from in building their line this season. Also transferring in are tackle Amir Herring and guards Darrell Simmons Jr and Shane Bumgardner.
Foster has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning that he could be the solution at the position for the next two seasons. His addition will allow Michael Ford, who had been taking snaps at center, to shift back to the guard position.