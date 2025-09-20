CFB Analyst Weighs in on Kansas Football’s London Game Next Season
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Kansas Jayhawks and Arizona State Sun Devils were in discussions to play a game in London during next season.
The Big 12 Conference foes would meet in Wembley Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, in a contest that would count as a conference game and serve as a KU home game while renovations continue at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The news has drawn mixed reactions from college football fans around the country. While some are intrigued by the international recognition, others question whether it is a good idea to take university sports abroad.
One college football analyst in particular is not a fan. Josh Pate of Josh Pate's College Football Show made his feelings clear about the Big 12’s decision in a recent YouTube episode.
What Josh Pate Thinks About Kansas Football's London Game
"International college football games are among the dumbest things the decision-makers in this sport, who are very prone to dumbness, do," Pate proclaimed. "International college football is dead on arrival as a concept. I get you want the money, but I would also suggest that there is a line in the sand past which you sacrifice the very integrity of the product you're looking to cash in on."
"You know what makes college football great? College — that's what makes college football great. Campuses — that's what makes college football great," he continued.
"The European mind cannot comprehend many things that America has to offer, but one of the hardest things to comprehend has to be when we send a college football over to Wembley Stadium," he concluded. "Because they get NFL games sent over there, so they've seen the best athletes playing the sport in the world. They have no clue about the tradition and pageantry about college football — all they're seeing is a second-rate football product on the field."
It is understandable why Pate feels this way, even though the game would boost brand recognition for both schools. Hosting the matchup overseas takes away a home game from season ticket holders and local fans who would much rather see it in person, instead handing it over to tourists who may simply view it as an event.
This trend has become common in professional sports, but moving it into the college level is where many people draw the line.
It could also pose adverse effects to KU's 2026 season. Kansas State's slow start this year could be attributed to opening the year internationally in Dublin, Ireland, with a loss to Iowa State in Farmageddon.
The Wildcats have yet to recover, and their season has spiraled downward quickly. A similar outcome should not be ruled out if the Jayhawks lose in London.
The details of the event have not yet been confirmed, but all signs point to KU going international next season. And while the move may improve exposure, analysts like Pate and many fans remain firm in their opposition to global college football games.