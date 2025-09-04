College Football QB Rankings: Where Kansas’ Jalon Daniels Landed
Star quarterback Jalon Daniels has been impressive through the first couple of games in 2025, showing why he was once a Heisman candidate three years ago.
With glimpses of his stardom showing, Daniels is starting to earn recognition as one of the nation's best signal-callers again. CBS Sports writer David Cobb ranked him as such in his Week 2 power rankings of the top 50 quarterbacks in the country.
Daniels finished just outside the top 10, slotting at No. 12 in the country and third in the Big 12 behind TCU's Josh Hoover (No. 1) and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (No. 11).
"A soft opening is probably what Daniels needed coming off injury, and he's looked good so far in easy wins over Fresno State and Wagner, totaling seven passing touchdowns and demonstrating that he still has some wiggle as a runner. Now comes a much bigger test against Missouri," Cobb wrote.
Daniels has completed 36 of 45 pass attempts for 456 yards and seven touchdowns thus far, adding 65 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign where he tossed a career-high 12 interceptions and a troubling 57.0% completion percentage.
Kansas Needs Jalon Daniels' A-Game Vs. Missouri
The first two games of the year were feel-good victories over two inferior opponents that didn't stand much of a chance.
He and the Jayhawks will face their first true test of the campaign this Saturday when they travel to Columbia to face off against Missouri. It will mark the first and last time Daniels competes in the Border Showdown as a KU player.
The Tigers have a strong defense led by playmakers such as Josiah Trotter, Damon Wilson II, and Zion Young. Eli Drinkwitz's squad boasts a formidable pass rush that will force Daniels to make quick decisions with the ball in his hands.
In addition to making throws with his talented arm, Daniels is capable as a rusher and in the option game.
He has never run for more than 439 yards in a season, and the coaching staff prefers to keep him out of danger as much as possible given his extensive injury history. But his elusiveness does not always show up in the box score — evading sacks and escaping pressure is a big part of his game.
Daniels avoided throwing the deep ball often against Fresno State and Wagner. Now, he and offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski will need to pull out all the stops to find a way to overcome this Missouri team.