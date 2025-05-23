Kansas Football Star Jalon Daniels Listed Among Big 12 Heisman Hopefuls
The upcoming season for the Kansas Jayhawks will be largely predicated on the play of quarterback Jalon Daniels, the sixth-year senior from California.
With top offensive weapons like Devin Neal and Luke Grimm off to the NFL, Daniels will work with a brand new receiving corps and backfield in 2025.
In the first fully healthy year of his collegiate career, Daniels was underwhelming for KU. He finished with a subpar 57% completion percentage and a conference-high 12 interceptions.
The Jayhawks need him to return to his old form, such as when he was having one of the best seasons in college football in 2022 before going down with an injury.
And according to FanDuel Sportsbook's new Big 12 Heisman odds, the signal-caller may have a bounce-back year.
Daniels was given the third-best odds (+6000) to win the Heisman Trophy in the conference, trailing only Arizona State's Sam Leavitt (+3100) and Utah's Devon Dampier (+4500).
Those may not be the most favorable odds for a player of his caliber, but it is encouraging to see restored faith in KU's star.
Even after a disappointing campaign, college football fans know what “JD6” is capable of at full strength.
Best Heisman Trophy Odds Among Big 12 Players
Sam Leavitt (Arizona State): +3100
Devon Dampier (Utah): +4500
Jalon Daniels (Kansas): +6000
Sawyer Robertson (Baylor): +6000
Avery Johnson (Kansas State): +6500
Kaidon Salter (Colorado): +10000
Jake Retzlaff (BYU): +12000
Connor Weigman (Houston): +20000
Rocco Becht (Iowa State): +20000
Behren Morton (Texas Tech): +20000
Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati): +25000
Josh Hoover (TCU): +25000
Dylan Edwards (Kansas State): +30000
Tayven Jackson (UCF): +30000
Noah Fifita (Arizona): +30000
Hauss Hejny (Oklahoma State): +40000
Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State): +50000