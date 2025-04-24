3 Best NFL Team Fits For Devin Neal in the 2025 NFL Draft
NFL teams looking for a steal at running back will love Devin Neal.
He'll drop a bit because the running back position still isn't a priority - even after last year's big RB season in the NFL - but he's a find.
The 5-11, 213-pounder had an outstanding career at Kansas, running for 4,343 yards and 49 touchdowns over his four years with 77 catches for 711 yards and four scores.
No, he's not a blazer, but he's a bear to take down.
With a high motor and work ethic, along with the skill-set to mesh well into any system, he'll be a Day 3 find. What teams would be the best fit for the former Jayhawk star?
Again, he'll go anywhere, but here are three that would work right away.
Kansas City Chiefs
Neal grew up in the Kansas City area - a little extra motivaion here wouldn't be bad. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons - they need more receivers than running backs - but enough backs get used in the attack that Neal could be a part of the rotation right away.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are in search for a QB, WR and a RB. So what do they do early in the first round if Ashton Jeanty is there? What happens if one of the good quarterbacks is available for the taking? Where will they get all that they need?
If if they get Jeanty, they still need more depth and options. Again, Neal has the skill set to be a third-down back and do a little of everything, or he could be a late-round value get who can handle the workload.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos' biggest need - by a mile - is at running back. Their defense look solid but they need a spark on the offensive side. There might be other backs out there for Denver to bring in, but they'll want to take a few other looks. If they go to other positions early, Neal could be the right player to target.