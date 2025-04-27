Devin Neal Could Be the Biggest Day 3 NFL Draft Steal
2024 was an up-and-down year for the Kansas football program. But one player who was way more up than down was running back Devin Neal.
The New Orleans Saints thought the same and took the senior in the sixth round - No. 184 overall - of the NFL Draft.
Yes, the position of running back has been devalued - even after a big NFL year for the position - but Neal was widely considered a third-round pick, fourth at worst. New Orleans didn't need a running back, but the value was too good not to grab him.
Neal leaves Kansas as the Jayhawks all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, scrimmage yards and 100+ yard rushing games after rushing for a 1,000+ yards for the third straight season in 2024.
He only got better as the season went on, rushing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado and 133 yards and a touchdown in his final game against Baylor.
Neal is electric with the football, and an excellent second option for the Saints with Alvin Kamara starting to lose a lot of tread off the tires. At the very least, Neal should be a versatile back who fits the rotation.
New head coach Kellen Moore got to experience firsthand how vital a great running game is this past season as the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, so don't be surprised if the Saints rely on the ground game this year.
And with Derek Carr's status for the season still up in the air, do the Saints really want to rely on a heavy passing attack with guys like Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Tyler Shough penciled in at quarterback on the depth chart? Probably not.
And again, Kamara isn't exactly young. Moore might want to ease Kamara's workload early on, leaving Neal with more and more opportunities to play.
Neal couldn't have asked for a better situation, now let's see if the former Jayhawk can take advantage of it.