Former Elite Kansas Football Recruit Transitioning to Basketball Career

Jaden Nickens was one of the most highly touted commits in Kansas football's 2025 recruiting class. Now, he is transitioning away from the sport and heading down a different career path.



The former Sierra Canyon School star is no longer enrolled at KU and is reportedly exploring opportunities as a basketball player. Before ever taking a snap in college football, Nickens is testing the waters on the basketball market with four years of eligibility remaining.

It was first reported in mid-April that Nickens was leaving the university to pursue a different path. However, X account Recruits Zone is already reporting that he is receiving Division I interest from schools like Northwestern State, Texas Southern, and Cal Poly.



On the gridiron, Nickens was an imposing 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver who was believed to have serious potential for Lance Leipold's program. He was rated as a 4-star football prospect out of high school and is listed as a small forward in basketball.

Douglass' Jaden Nickens signals to his teammates during a high school basketball game Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Douglass High School. | GARETT FISBECK/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When he initially committed to KU, Nickens was already a well-known name on the basketball front, so much so that he was recruited by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and expected to join Bill Self's roster as a preferred walk-on for the 2025-26 season. However, that never materialized, and he instead redshirted his first year in Lawrence due to nagging injuries and a lack of playing time.



Nickens likely would have had a difficult time carving out a role with the Jayhawks this season behind returning receiver Cam Pickett and transfers Nik McMillan and Nahzae Cox. Perhaps he will have a better chance at succeeding in basketball, where there are far more opportunities across the country and less competition at most positions.