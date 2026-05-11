Former Elite Kansas Football Recruit Transitioning to Basketball Career
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Jaden Nickens was one of the most highly touted commits in Kansas football's 2025 recruiting class. Now, he is transitioning away from the sport and heading down a different career path.
The former Sierra Canyon School star is no longer enrolled at KU and is reportedly exploring opportunities as a basketball player. Before ever taking a snap in college football, Nickens is testing the waters on the basketball market with four years of eligibility remaining.
It was first reported in mid-April that Nickens was leaving the university to pursue a different path. However, X account Recruits Zone is already reporting that he is receiving Division I interest from schools like Northwestern State, Texas Southern, and Cal Poly.
On the gridiron, Nickens was an imposing 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver who was believed to have serious potential for Lance Leipold's program. He was rated as a 4-star football prospect out of high school and is listed as a small forward in basketball.
When he initially committed to KU, Nickens was already a well-known name on the basketball front, so much so that he was recruited by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and expected to join Bill Self's roster as a preferred walk-on for the 2025-26 season. However, that never materialized, and he instead redshirted his first year in Lawrence due to nagging injuries and a lack of playing time.
Nickens likely would have had a difficult time carving out a role with the Jayhawks this season behind returning receiver Cam Pickett and transfers Nik McMillan and Nahzae Cox. Perhaps he will have a better chance at succeeding in basketball, where there are far more opportunities across the country and less competition at most positions.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04