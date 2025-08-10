Former Kansas WR Quentin Skinner Makes Fantastic Catch in NFL Preseason Debut
For the most part, it's been a quiet NFL Preseason for former Kansas football players, but Quentin Skinner had Jayhawks fans smiling on Saturday after a strong preseason debut for the Jets.
The rookie signed with New York as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft and hauled in a contested deep ball from Adrian Martinez for 26 yards against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
The Jets played their starters on Saturday, so Skinner didn't necessarily play as much as some might have expected, but this catch alone should catch the attention of the Jets players, coaches, and front office members.
While Skinner is in a battle for a roster spot, the Jets are extremely thin at wide receiver, meaning Skinner has a legit shot at cracking the Week 1 roster.
He'll need to continue to make plays in the Jets' next two preseason games, but his 6-foot-5 frame, vertical speed, and high-pointing ability should be enough to make the team, or at the very least, New York's practice squad.
Skinner isn't a guy who's going to catch a lot of passes — he never finished with more than 29 catches in a season at KU — but his size makes him a valuable red zone threat, and he displayed that in his three years as a starter.
Despite having to play with multiple quarterbacks each season in Lawrence, Skinner caught 11 touchdowns in 49 career games and averaged a career-best 22.3 yards per catch as a senior.
Similar to Saturday's catch, Skinner is at his best when he can stretch the field vertically and get in a 1-on-1 jump ball scenario against a smaller defensive back. Not all receivers are good at that, and considering most quarterbacks love a big guy they can target in the red zone, that could potentially be Skinner's niche this season on the Jets.
He will have to show his value on special teams to collect more playing time, but for an undrafted free agent, he's in a pretty good position to stick with the club.
And the fact that his quarterback, Justin Fields, and head coach Aaron Glenn are also new to the organization is probably an advantage. The Jets know they're not in a position to win this season, so keeping a guy like Skinner who they can ease into the offense and allow to develop potentially gives him a bit of an advantage when the Jets are making their final cuts.