Garrett Wilson Thanks Jets in Optimistic, Motivational Message on Social Media
Garrett Wilson has signed a lucrative four-year extension with the New York Jets. On Tuesday morning, as the ink was drying on his new contract, Wilson took to social media to thank the Jets for drafting him and then sticking with him through the ups and downs of his young career.
Wilson ended his post with a motivational message saying he was "excited to start a new version of the chase next week." That's right, Jets training camp is just about 10 days away, so in the words on Wilson, "#JetUp."
The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he immediately rewarded them by becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has played three seasons, all with over 1,000 yards receiving and has scored 14 touchdowns in his career. Most importantly, he has not missed a game, appearing in all 51 regular season games the Jets have played since he was drafted.
Between the new contract and the addition of some beloved teammates from his days at Ohio State, it's shaping up to be an enjoyable year for Wilson in New York. The only question is will he experience his first winning season as a professional?