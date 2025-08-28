How Jalon Daniels' Breakout Game Against Fresno State Impacted His Heisman Odds
Jalon Daniels was a Heisman sleeper two years ago after a monster 2022 season. The dual-threat quarterback was on track for another big year in 2023, but a back injury limited him to just three games.
As for last year, well, Daniels and the Jayhawks underachieved. So unsurprisingly, experts were on the fence about the redshirt-senior this year.
The Heisman Odds
Less than 10 days ago, Daniels was as high as 75-1 to win the Heisman, but those odds were as low as 35-1 via Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday after Daniels did whatever the heck he wanted against Fresno State.
Daniels was nearly perfect through the air, completing 18 of his 20 pass attempts for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and picked up 47 yards on the ground on just eight carries.
The Kansas offense cooled off a little bit in the second half, but back-to-back touchdowns to begin the game, and three touchdowns on its first four series were too much for Fresno State to overcome. But Kansas will only go as far as Daniels can take them, and Jayhawks fans couldn't have asked for much more from him to begin the season.
Earlier this week, we mentioned how Daniels is the key to the Jayhawks' season, and so far, so good. Kansas won nine games, including a bowl game two years ago, when Daniels played well before getting hurt, but Kansas fell off big-time last year after winning just five games.
You can make the case that every team's quarterback dictates how well the team does, but this is especially what's happening with Kansas.
The Jayhawks still don't have a clear-cut running back or wide receiver after losing Devin Neal, Quentin Skinner, and Luke Grimm to the NFL after last season, and until someone grabs those positions by the horns, Daniels will have to do a little bit of everything in the meantime.
Daniels' Heisman Odds Moving Forward
Even if Daniels dominates on Friday against FCS Wagner, don't expect his Heisman odds to change all that much. However, if Daniels goes to work against Missouri in Week 3, don't be surprised if Daniels' Heisman odds are as low as 15-1.
Kansas doesn't even need to beat Mizzou either. If Daniels puts up 300 total yards and accounts for three or four touchdowns and only turns the ball over once, his Heisman odds might change more than anyone's in a three-week span.