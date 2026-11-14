How to Watch Kansas Football Face Off Against West Virginia in Big 12 Clash

The Kansas football team's flight safely landed before the FAA's nationwide ground stop was issued, meaning the Jayhawks are good to go for tomorrow's matchup against West Virginia. They will look to keep their bowl aspirations alive, as a loss will put them at seven defeats and officially knock them out of postseason contention.



While many KU fans have lost patience amid this frustrating campaign, the Mountaineers are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Big 12. For those who plan on tuning in, here is all the information you should know before kickoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia Football

Kansas Jayhawks running back Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: Kansas Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 2-4)

Kansas Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 2-4) What: The 10th game of the season for Kansas and seventh Big 12 contest

The 10th game of the season for Kansas and seventh Big 12 contest When: Saturday, November 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000) in Morgantown, WV.

Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000) in Morgantown, WV. TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV Announcers: Eric Sylvester (play-by-play), Henry Burris (color analyst)

Eric Sylvester (play-by-play), Henry Burris (color analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 2 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 2 p.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play), David Lawrence (color analyst)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play), David Lawrence (color analyst) This season: Kansas currently sits at 3-6 in what has been a disastrous season. It is currently tied for last in the Big 12 standings, the only league win coming via a game-winning field-goal block versus Baylor. West Virginia opened the season 3-0 and even picked up a win over a ranked Virginia team, but the Mountaineers' defense has completely fallen apart. In all but one Big 12 contest, they have surrendered 41 or more points to their opponents, making it difficult for even the most explosive of offenses to keep up.

Kansas currently sits at 3-6 in what has been a disastrous season. It is currently tied for last in the Big 12 standings, the only league win coming via a game-winning field-goal block versus Baylor. West Virginia opened the season 3-0 and even picked up a win over a ranked Virginia team, but the Mountaineers' defense has completely fallen apart. In all but one Big 12 contest, they have surrendered 41 or more points to their opponents, making it difficult for even the most explosive of offenses to keep up. Series history: West Virginia holds a firm lead in the all-time series with an 11-3 record over the Jayhawks. However, recent history has favored KU, as it walked the Mountaineers off in overtime in 2022 and came away with a 31-point blowout win last season in Lawrence.

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Meet the Coaches

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez calls timeout in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia: Rodriguez is in his second stint in Morgantown after previously coaching WVU from 2001-2007. After going 4-8 in his first year back at the helm, he can bring the Mountaineers back to a bowl game with a win tomorrow afternoon.

Rodriguez is in his second stint in Morgantown after previously coaching WVU from 2001-2007. After going 4-8 in his first year back at the helm, he can bring the Mountaineers back to a bowl game with a win tomorrow afternoon. Lance Leipold, Kansas: Leipold is attempting to keep the program's bowl hopes alive to avoid a third consecutive season of failing to be eligible for postseason play. He is 1-0 against Rodriguez, with their lone matchup coming a year ago.

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