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Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. West Virginia in Big 12 Matchup

Keep track of the Kansas vs. West Virginia football score in today's matchup with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) avoids tackles during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) avoids tackles during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas football team is set to return to action today against West Virginia. Although the Jayhawks' bowl aspirations aren't dead yet, they will officially be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss today.

Coming off consecutive brutal losses to TCU and UCF, Lance Leipold's squad currently sits last in the Big 12 standings. However, this afternoon's matchup against an erratic West Virginia group should be a high-scoring and exciting affair. For those who cannot tune in, we'll be covering the game live at Kansas on SI with periodic updates throughout the contest.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Football Live Score Updates

Lance Leipold
Oct 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

Pregame: Notable inactives for Kansas include Kasen Carpenter and Connor Stroh on the offensive line, along with backup running back Jalen Dupree for the third straight game.

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How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Bangally Kamara
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Bangally Kamara (1) holds his fist up after making a stop against West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN2
Link: Watch ESPN

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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