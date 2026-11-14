Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. West Virginia in Big 12 Matchup

The Kansas football team is set to return to action today against West Virginia. Although the Jayhawks' bowl aspirations aren't dead yet, they will officially be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss today.



Coming off consecutive brutal losses to TCU and UCF, Lance Leipold's squad currently sits last in the Big 12 standings. However, this afternoon's matchup against an erratic West Virginia group should be a high-scoring and exciting affair. For those who cannot tune in, we'll be covering the game live at Kansas on SI with periodic updates throughout the contest.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Football Live Score Updates

Oct 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

Pregame: Notable inactives for Kansas include Kasen Carpenter and Connor Stroh on the offensive line, along with backup running back Jalen Dupree for the third straight game.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Bangally Kamara (1) holds his fist up after making a stop against West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Link: Watch ESPN

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.