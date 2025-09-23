How To Watch Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Kickoff Time, Channel, Betting
The Kansas Jayhawks will host their second consecutive home conference game after opening Big 12 play with a dominant 41-10 win over West Virginia.
Cincinnati comes into Lawrence off a bye week, looking to pick up its first conference victory as a well-rested group.
This will be a tough matchup for both schools, with each boasting dynamic offensive weapons and defensive stoppers. Here's all the game information fans need to know ahead of the contest.
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
How To Watch Kansas vs. Cincinnati On TV
The second game of Big 12 play for Kansas will be broadcast on TNT. It is the first time this season that a Jayhawk game is hosted on that network.
Link: TNT
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Football Betting
As of Sept. 23, Kansas enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite over Cincinnati on FanDuel Sportsbook, marking the fourth time this season the Jayhawks entered a game as betting favorites.
The over/under of the contest is 55.5 points, while KU's moneyline is -200 and UC's is +164.
How To Listen To Kansas vs. Cincinnati on the Radio
As always, Jayhawk fans can listen to "Voice of the Jayhawks" Brian Hanni on the radio, with local coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. CT.
Link: Jayhawk Radio Network
Kansas vs. Cincinnati 2025 Preview
The Jayhawks are 3-0 at home and will look to keep that undefeated record intact this week.
They have picked up victories over Fresno State, Wagner, and West Virginia in front of the home crowd, with their only loss coming on the road at Missouri.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati lost to Nebraska on a neutral site but went on to defeat Bowling Green State and Northwestern State. The Bearcats have yet to win a true test, so the Jayhawks should pose a difficult challenge for Scott Satterfield’s group.
Both teams are led by dual-threat quarterbacks. Jalon Daniels will lead Kansas, while Brendan Sorsby serves as the signal caller for UC.
Although Sorsby has struggled to throw the ball, completing just 52% of his passes against Nebraska for 69 yards and an interception, he can be very dangerous in the option game. So far, he has rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Daniels is also a threat with his legs, but he is a far more effective passer and doesn't rely on running as much, tossing 12 touchdowns with just one interception through the first four games.
Cincinnati's defense held up against Dylan Raiola and Nebraska, but it surrendered 20 points to a mediocre Bowling Green team the following week. Therefore, it is hard to gauge exactly where Cincinnati stands this early in the season, and we know the Bearcats are looking to bounce back from a mediocre 5-7 finish a year ago.
Kansas has played well at David Booth Memorial Stadium and had little trouble taking care of West Virginia last week. Even if the Bearcats present a tougher challenge, this is still a game KU is favored in by nearly a touchdown.
It should be an intriguing matchup that tells fans a lot about where each program stands. A loss for either school would severely endanger its Big 12 title hopes.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.