How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF Football: Time, TV, Radio, Announcers
The Kansas Jayhawks and UCF Knights are 12 hours away from kickoff in Orlando as both teams look to get back into the win column.
Here is all the necessary information to know before the game begins.
Kansas vs. UCF Game Information
Date: Saturday, October 4
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)
How To Watch Kansas vs. UCF On TV
The game between Kansas and UCF will be hosted on ESPN2 once Virginia and Louisville complete their matchup.
The Jayhawks appeared on ESPN2 three times last season and once so far this year against Missouri. KU lost to the Tigers 42-31 in that rivalry matchup.
ESPN2 is accessible as a channel on your TV, on your phone on the ESPN app, or on a computer using the link below.
Link: Watch ESPN
Kansas vs. UCF Football Announcers
Play-by-Play: Lowell Galindo
Analyst: Aaron Murray
How To Listen To Kansas vs. UCF on the Radio
As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest. The broadcast begins at approximately 6 p.m. CT, which is 30 minutes before kickoff.
Link: Jayhawk Radio Network
Kansas vs. UCF: Two Potent Offenses
Both the Jayhawks (36.6 points per game) and Knights (34.8 points per game) have shown an aptitude to score the ball, both ranking in the top half of the Big 12 in offensive yards per contest.
KU has been more effective through the air thanks to the terrific play of quarterback Jalon Daniels. He has thrown for 1,262 yards and 16 touchdowns across five games, already surpassing his touchdown total from a year ago.
Meanwhile, UCF primarily relies on its running game, averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground behind Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon.
However, neither team boasts a particularly impressive defense. The Jayhawks were simply outscored by Missouri and Cincinnati, and K-State lit the Knights up a week ago with 34 points and 266 rushing yards.
Kansas almost certainly boasts the better offense in this one, but it may not be enough if it cannot step up defensively. UCF's home environment gives it an edge, and there are more factors in play such as the time change and a long flight down to Florida.
It will ultimately come down to which team can come up with more stops and whether KU's defense makes the necessary adjustments from last week.