Insider Hints at Kansas Conference Realignment After David Booth Donation
On Wednesday, the University of Kansas received a monumental boost when alumnus David Booth pledged $300 million to the athletic program for one of the largest donations in college sports history.
The money will be allocated to multiple KU sports, but it will be especially important for the football program. At least $75 million is expected to go to stadium renovations for Phase II of the Gateway District project in the refurbished David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Not only does it provide a game-changing financial foundation for the school, but it also serves as further proof that Athletic Director Travis Goff is committed to investing in football. Now, one insider believes this could signal the next step toward potential conference realignment in the coming years.
In a new episode of the 'Peek Around the Corner' podcast with Greg Flugaur, he touched on the possibility of Kansas making the jump to the Big Ten or SEC.
“Kansas is always on the candidates list for the Big Ten,” Flugaur stated. “And last year, we were told at Peak Around the Corner that Kansas could be the 20th program if the SEC moves beyond 18 schools.”
Flugaur did note that the recent settlement between the ACC, Clemson, and Florida State makes it less likely that KU would have a chance to move to a bigger conference anytime soon. However, he still thinks the university would be interested if an opportunity presented itself.
“Kansas and the Big Ten have been talking for decades, and we believe that there is interest in some circles when it comes to the SEC and Kansas.”
“We firmly stand on the ground that Kansas is going to be a candidate for a P2 spot,” Flugaur concluded.
Flugaur explained that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has started placing more value on basketball, which is why programs like North Carolina have been strongly linked to the conference. With the Jayhawks now making massive investments in football, its prospects look even stronger.
While Flugaur is not your typical college football reporter who cultivates sources and breaks many news stories, he is generally considered a reliable voice, particularly with conference realignment. He was credited with being the first person to mention USC and its eventual departure to the Big Ten in 2022.
He added that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is trying to get schools within the conference to agree to a private equity deal, but Kansas is one of the schools reluctant to sign it as it looks for a potential super-conference invitation in the near future.
Take everything that Flugaur says with a grain of salt, but it is undeniable that Booth's donation could take the KU athletic program to unprecedented heights.