David Booth’s Historic $300M Gift is a Generational Game Changer for KU Athletics
On Wednesday, it was announced that University of Kansas alumnus and Lawrence native David Booth has given an unprecedented $300 million gift to KU Athletics.
The donation is the largest in the history of the athletics department and the university. It’s also one of the largest charitable gifts in the history of college athletics across the United States.
$75 million of the donation will go directly toward assisting the next phase of the Gateway District project and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium – which includes “a new hotel, additional retail and restaurant spaces, student housing, improved parking and an outdoor event plaza.” The remaining $225 million will help “generate a stream of income that will strengthen Kansas Athletics across generations,” according to a KU news release.
Simply put, what Booth has done for KU is an absolute game-changer for the university, its student-athletes, and Jayhawk fans for years to come.
This gift will allow KU to compete at the absolute highest level across all team sports with the ability to have some of the best facilities and game day experiences of any school in Division I, while attracting and retaining the best talent in the country.
"David's unprecedented generosity is transformative now and for our future," said KU Athletics Director and Vice Chancellor . "It accelerates phase II of the Gateway District and the new 'Booth' and inspires others to step up and join in completing this vision. We're profoundly grateful for David's leadership and extraordinary impact on generations of student-athletes and fans. There is no more generous and impactful Jayhawk, and we are so fortunate to call him a friend and mentor."
The impact this will have on KU’s revenue sharing capabilities with its student-athletes is second to none in college sports. This will also help position KU well for any potential conference realignment that may happen in the future – making them an attractive addition to any major conference in the country.
While Booth’s latest contribution is transformational for the university, he says he hopes it inspires others to give back to the school and Lawrence community that he and many others once called home.
"One of life's greatest privileges is being able to give back to the people and places that gave so much to you," said Booth. "KU and Lawrence are a big part of my story, and it means a lot to support the community that invested in me. Philanthropy, like investing, pays dividends over time. Each gift compounds, creating opportunities not just for today, but for years to come. This is really about the future we're building."
David Booth’s history with KU
Booth graduated from Lawrence High School in the early 1960s before attending KU where he received his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968 and a Master of Science in Business the following year. He later obtained his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1971.
Now serving as the executive chairman of Dimensional Fund Advisors – a global investment firm that manages $853 billion in assets as of June 2025 – Booth has long used his resources to help support KU Athletics.
In 2004, Booth and his family provided $5 million to help build the Booth Family Hall of Athletics addition next to Allen Fieldhouse, followed by $4 million given years later for improvements.
In 2010, Booth famously helped purchase James Naismith’s original “Rules of Basket Ball” at an auction in New York City which he then donated to KU and our now on display inside the DeBruce Center attached to Allen Fieldhouse.
In 2017, Booth provided $50 million to help kickstart fundraising for a new KU football stadium. The stadium was renamed in his honor the following year.