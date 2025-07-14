Kansas and K-State Enter Recruiting Battle for Big Ten Transfer
The Kansas Jayhawks surprised fans when reports surfaced linking them to former Nebraska wide receiver Jaidyn Doss.
Just days later, On3 insider Pete Nakos revealed that in-state rival Kansas State has also entered the race, setting up a Sunflower State recruiting battle less than six weeks before the regular season opener.
Doss, who entered the transfer portal last week, has drawn interest from several programs since departing from Lincoln.
KU appeared to be the early frontrunner for the 6-foot, 195-pound wideout, but K-State head coach Chris Klieman may have thrown a wrench into those plans.
Given the state of Kansas’ wide receiving corps — none of its top four options have played a game in Lawrence — Doss would be a welcome addition to the squad.
He spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers and recently transitioned back to wide receiver after a brief stint as a defensive back.
The Kansas City native only tallied two receptions for 20 yards during his Husker tenure, but he was a highly touted recruit out of high school and was expected to take on a much larger role in Nebraska’s offense in 2025.
He has three years of eligibility remaining and would fit in nicely alongside new Jayhawk transfers like Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz.
Lance Leipold and Klieman are no strangers to competing on the recruiting trail, but this battle is rather unusual with fall practice looming.
We’ll see how Doss’ recruitment plays out in the coming days, and a commitment should come soon considering how late in the offseason it is.