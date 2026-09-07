Kansas Assistant Andy Kotelnicki Understands Importance of Kansas-Missouri Border War

It's Missouri week in Lawrence, and Kansas football fans couldn't be more excited for the second rendition of the Border Showdown since the Tigers departed for the SEC. The Jayhawks will be looking to avenge last year's loss in Columbia, with this year's game being hosted at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Since the game is being played Friday night, all of KU's coaches spoke to the media today to discuss the upcoming matchup. Perhaps the best press conference of the day came from associate head coach and offensive play caller Andy Kotelnicki.



In his second stint with the Jayhawks, Kotelnicki didn't get to experience the Border War rivalry last year since he was at Penn State. He is incredibly excited to be part of it for the first time this week and had an interesting way of describing the importance of the rivalry.

"It's different in the sense that this is rooted in American history," Kotelnicki said. "Like, there is a historical American [context]. It's a little deeper than, 'Oh, hey, we really don't like Michigan,' you know what I'm saying? It's generations of wrongs that we had to correct as a country that are represented in this game."

KU football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki shared his thoughts on the Kansas/Missouri rivalry and why it goes beyond the game. #kufball pic.twitter.com/8T4llqAP46 — Jayhawks on KCSN (@jayhawks_kcsn) September 7, 2026

Kotelnicki couldn't be more correct in his description, as the deeply ingrained animosity between the two schools isn't just manufactured by college athletics like other rivalries. KU's enemy is from the state that was on the other side of a violent political conflict more than 150 years ago.

Sitting at No. 25 in the AP Poll, Missouri is projected to be one of the best teams in the SEC this season. The Tigers are coming off a big victory in Week 1 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, winning 54-14, and are a one-touchdown favorite over KU according to betting lines.

This is potentially the biggest game of the season for Kansas, let alone its nonconference slate. As Kotelnicki mentioned, winning on Friday would do more for the state of Kansas than simply give the Jayhawks bragging rights. As the offensive play-caller, Kotelnicki will also play a key role in leading the Jayhawks and quarterback Isaiah Marshall to victory.

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