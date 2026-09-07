Kansas Football Opens as Underdog vs. Missouri Ahead of Border Showdown

Arguably the biggest game on the 2026 Kansas football schedule is happening this week as the Jayhawks prepare to host the No. 25-ranked Missouri Tigers in Lawrence for the 113th edition of the Border War on Friday night.



The game is part two of the revived historic rivalry between the schools in football. Missouri got the better of KU last year in part one in Columbia by a final score of 42-31.



This year’s matchup has huge implications for the Jayhawks, and a win may be sorely needed for the Jayhawks to ultimately reach bowl eligibility come season’s end.



But a victory likely won’t come easy for KU this week as the team is currently ranked as an underdog, according to early betting markets. The Tigers are listed as 6.5-point favorites on both FanDuel (-114) and DraftKings (-112).



The odds appear to be fair considering that Missouri is a top 25 team in the country and KU is still very unproven as a team. Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall looked great overall against Long Island on Friday, but an SEC defense will be a whole different test for the young starter and the players around him.



The Jayhawks will need to put forth their best effort if they hope to come away with the upset.



If KU does find a way to win, it will be the first over the Tigers since Nov. 29, 2008, when the Jayhawks pulled off one of the most remarkable regular season wins in program history in a memorable winter game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.



Kansas has won seven of the last nine Border War matchups in Lawrence dating back to Nov. 17, 1990. The overall record between the two programs stands at 57-55 in favor of Missouri.



Following this week’s game, the two programs aren’t scheduled to face off again until September 2031, when it will be the start of another home-and-home series between the two rivals at Faurot Field in Columbia.



Kickoff for this year’s edition of the Border War at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing live on FOX.



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