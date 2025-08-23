Kansas Basketball Legends Attend The Booth for Opener vs. Fresno State
A pair of former Kansas Jayhawks and current NBA players made an appearance at the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson were both spotted walking the concourse before kickoff, continuing to show their support for their alma mater.
They are two of the most accomplished Jayhawks in recent memory, having built their college legacies side by side.
Both began their KU careers with the 2019-20 squad that was expected to make a deep postseason run before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the year short.
They would go on to spend three seasons together in Lawrence, with Braun’s last year being the 2021-22 campaign.
That year, he and Wilson avenged the 2019-20 team by helping Kansas deliver a national championship with a win over North Carolina in the title game.
Braun declared for the NBA Draft after that run and was selected No. 21 overall in 2022, while Wilson stayed one more season at KU and blossomed into a star.
In 2022-23, Wilson averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while earning Consensus All-America honors. He was also named Big 12 Player of the Year, capping off one of the strongest senior seasons in the Bill Self era.
Braun never posted the same kind of individual numbers, but his toughness and two-way stardom were indispensable during the championship run. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds across 40 games (39 starts) that year.
Today, both have settled into the NBA and are coming off the best seasons of their professional careers.
Braun emerged as a Most Improved Player candidate with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He shot 58% from the field and more than doubled his scoring average from the year prior.
Meanwhile, Wilson finished with 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in his second year with the Brooklyn Nets. The forward is expected to play another meaningful role next season as the franchise continues its rebuilding efforts.
Their presence at The Booth is not surprising, as both have shown up to support Kansas football on multiple occasions in recent years.
This time, they will be part of history, as they will be watching the first game in the stadium since Phase I of the Gateway District project was completed.
It marks the first home game in nearly two years for Jayhawk fans in Lawrence.
The Week 0 opponent is Fresno State, a respected Mountain West program now led by new head coach Matt Entz.
While Kansas enters the contest as a near two-touchdown favorite, the atmosphere will be just as important as the matchup itself. Support from stars like Braun and Wilson should help fuel the energy so the crowd can play a key role in backing the Jayhawks.