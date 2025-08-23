Kansas vs. Fresno State Football: Full Viewing Guide and Times
Week 0 has finally arrived, and the Kansas Jayhawks open their season today in one of five matchups leading into Week 1.
Excitement is building in Lawrence as KU takes the field for the first time in the renovated Booth.
Fresno State comes in under new head coach Matt Entz, with quarterback E.J. Warner leading the offense. Here is everything to know ahead of kickoff.
Kansas vs. Fresno State Football: Viewing Guide
Date: Saturday, August 23
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
TV Channel: FOX Sports
The game will be televised on FOX and can also be streamed through Fox Sports Live using the link above.
Kansas vs. Fresno State Projected Weather
Clear skies are expected in Lawrence at kickoff, with temperatures around 82° and a sunset scheduled for 7:04 p.m.
Kansas vs. Fresno State Betting
While odds can shift in the hours leading up to kickoff, Kansas currently opens as a 13.5-point favorite, nearly a two-possession edge over the Bulldogs.
Kansas vs. Fresno State Preview
Coming off a 5-7 campaign, Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks are in need of a season-opening win in front of a sold-out crowd at the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The university invested roughly $450 million into upgrades for the stadium and surrounding facilities, but now the focus shifts to the product on the field.
KU returns star quarterback Jalon Daniels to lead the offense, along with a strong group of transfers from across the country.
On the other end, Fresno enters with a new head coach following Tim Skipper’s lone season at the helm. The Bulldogs finished 6-7 in 2024 with a bowl loss but are expected to rebound and contend once again as one of the Mountain West’s top programs.
Kansas may enter as a heavy favorite, but the Jayhawks cannot afford to overlook the Bulldogs.
Last season’s record did not fully reflect the talent on the roster, as KU let several games slip away late due to costly mistakes. Fresno State is a capable team and will take advantage if the Jayhawks fail to clean up those errors.
The fans are sure to have the new stadium rocking, as the long-awaited renovations have been years in the making for Jayhawk supporters.
It marks the school’s first true home game in nearly two years, an advantage that should work in KU’s favor.
While it may not turn into a complete blowout, the Jayhawks should come out on top if they execute when it matters.