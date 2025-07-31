Kansas City Chiefs Sign Ex-Kansas Football WR Kwamie Lassiter II
It was announced Wednesday that former Kansas football wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has been signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.
James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom broke the news that Lassister would be heading to Kansas City after working out for the team this week.
The move is likely in response to the slew of injuries suffered by several Kansas City wideouts during training camp this past week, including Skyy Moore (hamstring), Xavier Worthy (concussion), and Hollywood Brown (ankle).
Lassiter comes to Kansas City after playing for the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League (UFL). In eight games this past season, he racked up 257 yards receiving and one touchdown with just a single dropped pass on the year.
This will be Lassiter’s second stint in the NFL after previously being picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent two seasons with the team before being cut during training camp in 2024.
Prior to his time with the Bengals, Lassiter spent five seasons in Lawrence after joining KU as a walk-on in 2016. He gradually worked his way up the depth chart over his sophomore and junior seasons and eventually became the team’s leader in receiving yards (458) and receptions (43) during his senior year (2020).
He finished his KU career with 148 catches, 1,550 yards receiving, and 7 touchdowns while twice earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
Lassiter followed in the footsteps of his father Kwamie Lassiter Sr. who transferred to KU as a defensive back in the early 90s. The senior Lassiter helped lead KU to victory in the 1992 Aloha Bowl before having a productive 10-year career in the NFL, mostly with the Arizona Cardinals.
The younger Lassiter would honor his late father by wearing his No. 8 jersey after Lassiter Sr. tragically passed away in 2019.
With the injuries the Chiefs have suffered lately at wide receiver and Rashee Rice likely to serve some type of suspension to start the year, Lassiter has a great chance to make an impression on the Kansas City coaching staff and earn a spot on a Super Bowl contending team.