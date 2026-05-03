Kansas Outduels Arkansas to Land Commitment From 2027 RB Trey Stewart

On Sunday afternoon, Lance Leipold and Kansas landed the program's third commitment in the Class of 2027. The Jayhawks secured a pledge from two-way standout Trey Stewart, beating out Arkansas, which was the final school in his recruitment.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete, Stewart plays running back and linebacker/safety in the high school ranks but projects as an offense-only player at the collegiate level. He is the No. 954-ranked player nationally in On3's recruiting rankings, as well as the No. 74 running back and No. 4 player in the state of Arkansas.



Stewart attends Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas and was an All-State and First-Team All-Conference running back as a junior. He finished the 2025 season with 1,260 all-purpose yards, 940 rushing yards, and 13 total touchdowns.

Although KU wasn't initially considered a strong suitor in his recruitment, things between him and the coaching staff moved fast when it first offered him a scholarship back in February. The process was spearheaded by running backs coach Jonathan Wallace, who conducted his unofficial visit in mid-April that eventually led to his college decision.



"I realized Kansas was the place for me during my visit," Stewart said in an interview with Rivals. "Being around the staff and seeing everything in person just felt right, and it felt like home for my family and me. We all felt comfortable with the environment and the direction of the program."

Oct 11, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Stewart was one of the most coveted tailbacks in the country, holding offers from top programs like Penn State, Miami (FL), and Oklahoma. He previously took visits to Arkansas, LSU, and Ole Miss throughout his junior year, and was considering Arkansas, Ole Miss, and South Carolina before he unexpectedly added Kansas to his final list of schools.



With a strong frame and tackle-breaking ability, Stewart could be an important piece to this recruiting class as the first running back to commit. He joins wide receiver Deng Tong and offensive tackle Derek Gonzalez to round out the No. 72-ranked group in the 2027 cycle.