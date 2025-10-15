Kansas Football Commit Kaydin Jones Has Career Night
While Kansas fans are witnessing Leshon Williams have a standout senior campaign, the years of stars in the backfield will not end after this year. Kansas has yet another star running back coming to campus next year.
Kaydin “KD” Jones recently flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to Kansas, following the firing of head coach Mike Gundy. The Jayhawks should expect to see another quick, twitchy running back who clearly displays his talents on the field.
On Friday, Oct. 11, Jones had a career game. In a 55-48 win over Mustang, he exploded for a school record 445 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. With this stellar performance, Jones is now the all-time leader for total touchdowns at Jenks High School with 67, and his season is still not over.
In his sophomore year, he rushed for 19 total touchdowns, 17 total in his junior year, and he is now on track to beat those personal records this season, with a huge boost from his outstanding showing last Friday night.
On September 23, Jones decommitted from the Cowboys. Lance Leipold and his staff jumped back into the picture quickly as they finished just behind Oklahoma State the first ti me around. It did not take Jones much time to pledge to the Jayhawks, as nearly two weeks later, on October 9, he announced on his X account with the caption, “All glory to God, Jayhawks, I’m home.”
MORE: 2026 Kansas Football Recruiting Class Climbs after Kaydin Jones Commitment
Jones had already made several visits to Lawrence, so there was not much he needed to see before making the commitment.
Jones will compete against Kory Amachree, another 2026 running back commit, for snaps next fall, but I expect he will still be RB1 at some point.
Leipold seems to know how to bring in gritty running backs, as fans have witnessed Devin Neal, Daniel Hishaw Jr., and Leshon Williams, and now will get to see Jones take the field as a Jayhawk.
Like past running backs, Jones runs hard and fast. He can also make quick cuts when running a route, making him available in a variety of ways.
It has been a fantastic last few weeks for Jayhawk recruitment in general. This is a big get for Leipold and Co., as Jones will be an instant impact player once he sets foot in Lawrence. Jayhawk fans are witnessing another star in the making.