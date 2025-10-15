Kansas Football Commit Kaydin Jones Has Career Night

What a night for Jenks RB KD Jones: School records with 445 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in Trojans' 55-48 win over Mustang.



Jones committed to #RockChalk this week.



Big QB performance for Jenks as well: Landon Kizzar was 25-of-28 for 198 yards.