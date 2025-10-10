Former Oklahoma State Commit KD Jones Flips to Kansas Football
The Kansas football program has nearly wrapped up its 2026 recruiting class, but it received a surprise commitment on Thursday from a highly touted running back.
Jenks High School (OK) phenom Kaydin "KD" Jones pledged to the Jayhawks just two weeks after he decommitted from Oklahoma State.
A 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back, Jones is a 3-star prospect who was previously slated to head to Stillwater. However, he backed out of his commitment when former head coach Mike Gundy parted ways with the university, forcing Jones to reopen his recruitment.
Jones rushed for 1,483 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, one year after scoring 19 touchdowns as a sophomore.
The No. 464 overall player in 247 Sports' 2026 rankings, Jones becomes the third-highest rated recruit in KU's class behind just JJ Dunnigan Jr. and Kaden Snyder.
Adding him to the class gives Kansas the No. 34-ranked recruiting class nationally, good for fifth in the Big 12.
Jones is rated slightly higher than Kory Amachree, the Jayhawks' other running back commit in the 2026 cycle who KU beat out Michigan State for in May.
The superstar tailback had made several visits to Lawrence, and KU was thought of as his second choice prior to picking the Pokes. Lance Leipold and Co. quickly began pursuing him again and landed a commitment the second time around.
Now, Jones is set to make another trip to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 1 to watch the Jayhawks take on the school he was once committed to.
This is massive news for the program to land a top-500 player this late in the recruiting stage. He held 27 Division I offers and was one of the most coveted backfield stars in the country.
Here's what 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in a scouting report about Jones this past March:
"Capable runner in a variety of situations with impressive initial accelerating juice. Runs hard, plays pad level-aware, and displays encouraging contact balance that allows him to finish above his size. Excels as a cut-and-go runner with vision and ability to get skinny in the hole. Not necessarily an open-field dancer, but capable of move-stringing elusiveness at the second level when needed. Gets upfield with purpose. All-purpose experience speaks to return game reps and some pass-catching targets. Also has shown some blitz pickup savvy. Good football pedigree. Owns some solid track and field numbers from early in high school career. Quicker than fast in the open field; tops out in the long speed category, but again, excels in initial juice. Highly capable, well-rounded back who could potentially provide early P4 snaps."