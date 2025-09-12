Kansas Football Duo Given Top Week 2 Grades Among Edge Rushers
The Kansas Jayhawks may not have come out on top in the Border Showdown against Missouri, but they did have some players who showed encouraging signs.
According to Cam Mellor's X account, KU edge rushers Justice Finkley and Leroy Harris III were the two highest-graded players at their position in all of college football in Week 2, per Pro Football Focus. Finkley earned a grade of 83.0, while Harris came in at 82.9.
For those who watched the game, this might be hard to believe considering how vulnerable KU’s defense looked. However, the Jayhawks were generating consistent pressure against an SEC-caliber offensive line.
Finkley finished the game with three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Harris added five total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Finkley is a Texas transfer who was a surprise standout in training camp and earned the position as one of the team’s three weekly captains.
He has reportedly been an outspoken leader in the locker room, but he didn’t truly make his presence felt on the field until this past weekend. The senior remains without a sack on the season.
However, Harris had already been making his mark earlier in the year, recording a sack in each of KU’s first two games against Fresno State and Wagner.
The Chattanooga transfer was an FCS All-American last season and has now earned an “or” designation on the depth chart next to All-Big 12 defensive end Dean Miller, who has been limited this season due to a lingering injury.
Thankfully for Kansas, Harris has softened the blow of Miller’s lack of production, making an impact in both run defense and as a pass rusher. Coaches praised him throughout the offseason, comparing him to former Jayhawk defensive end Austin Booker due to his similar frame and athleticism.
Of course, the rest of the defense remains a work in progress, as KU gave up nearly 600 total yards of offense to Mizzou and allowed Beau Pribula to complete 30 of his 39 pass attempts. While the Jayhawks came up with a few big stops, they must improve on third and fourth-down situations as the campaign progresses.
Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald should have some opportunities to experiment with adjustments as KU opens conference play against less formidable opponents like West Virginia, Cincinnati, and UCF.
Nonetheless, it’s clear that Lance Leipold has some serious talent at defensive end with guys like Finkley, Harris, Miller, and even Dak Brinkley.