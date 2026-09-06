Kansas Football QB Isaiah Marshall Grades Himself on First Collegiate Start

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall made his highly anticipated first start at the collegiate level two days ago. He helped guide the Jayhawks to a commanding 51-6 victory over Long Island University.

While Marshall wasn't much of a factor with his legs, he showed what he was capable of as a passer. Despite only attempting three passes at the Division I level prior to the contest, he finished with 14 completions on 19 attempts for 246 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Jayhawks started the night slowly, as the Sharks forced a turnover on downs on KU's first drive. However, the offense went on to score six consecutive touchdowns from the second quarter on once it found its footing.



Much of that can be credited to a few of Marshall's excellent throws. Still, he knows there is room for improvement ahead of next week's showdown against Missouri.

"I would give myself a B-plus," he said. "I feel like there were a couple plays I could have made better."

Having played third fiddle to Jalon Daniels over the past two seasons, Marshall was not the presumed starter heading into fall camp. Instead, it was Cole Ballard, who is in his fourth year with the program and was familiar with Andy Kotelnicki's scheme during his first stint in Lawrence.

Marshall didn't let any of that affect the quarterback battle, winning the job a week and a half before the season and finally getting a chance to show what he was made of.



"It was great moment from the moment I woke up," Marshall said. "I haven't played a full game in like, three years since high school. So, just trying to get that groove back was good, but I'm just excited about how our team played.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws the ball during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Marshall certainly made a few impressive passes, he received a lot of help from Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan. The wide receiver was exceptional in his debut, reeling in six catches for 130 yards and one of Marshall’s touchdown passes in less than one half of work. The two have continued to build solid chemistry, especially since Marshall was named the starter.

"Over camp, I feel like I had a chemistry with both him and Cole," McMillan said after the win. "They were rotating throughout the whole camp. Once they officially announced [Marshall] as the starter, I feel like we kind of took more of a role in building our chemistry. We're still coming along, nothing will be perfect, but it definitely was a good start tonight."

There is no doubt that McMillan will be Marshall’s favorite target in 2026. The speedy wideout caught multiple jump-ball throws and put his athleticism on full display.



"Nik's skill set has been great from the moment he came," Marshall said about his WR1. "We do the same thing in practice. So, it wasn't no surprise to me, just being able to know that I can trust Nik to go make the plays for me is huge."

In his first game as a starter, Marshall dispelled any concerns that fans had about his arm. However, the Jayhawks cannot afford to get off to a slow start like they did this week against a much tougher Missouri team, which will capitalize on offensive mistakes without hesitation.

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