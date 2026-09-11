Staff Picks: Predicting Final Score Between Kansas Football and Missouri

The Border Showdown returns under the Friday night lights as Kansas and Missouri gear up to play their second matchup in as many years. The rivalry was renewed in Columbia a season ago, and the Tigers will now make their way to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for a highly anticipated rematch.

While the Tigers enter this contest as a one-touchdown favorite, anything is possible in a game like this. Stick around to read the final score predictions from each of our three experts at Kansas on SI.

Kansas vs. Missouri Football Score Predictions

Kansas Jayhawks fans show their support during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joshua Schulman: Missouri 35, Kansas 27 (Season Record: 1-0)

The Kansas offense recorded over 600 yards from scrimmage in its first game with Isaiah Marshall under center. The Jayhawks won't have the same success tonight, but there were certainly some encouraging signs from the victory. Regardless, all the questions we had about the defensive unit heading into the season still persist. A shaky defensive back room and a linebacking corps that just lost its starting WILL have a lot to prove in this matchup. Ahmad Hardy being inactive does not change how I view this game. The Tigers will also be getting back starting left tackle Cayden Green from injury, who is one of the best blind-side protectors at the collegiate level.



I do think KU is going to keep this close behind the support of its home crowd and Andy Kotelnicki's prowess, especially since Missouri's defense looked a bit porous in the opener, allowing a pair of touchdowns to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the second half. Either way, I'm preparing to be disappointed one way or the other — perhaps that's just the KU football fan in me. I feel terrible not picking KU in a game like this, but I have to trust my gut and remain objective here. The Jayhawks simply don't have the caliber of athletes Missouri has across the board, and that's going to be difficult to overcome in a matchup like this.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks back during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dillon Davis: Kansas 34, Missouri 31 (Season Record: 1-0)

The Kansas offense showed flashes of excitement in their first game vs Long Island. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall and wide receiver Nik McMillan both especially looked good. I think under Kotelnicki they will find a way to put up points to make this a close game.



Defensively, I worry about KU's ability to slow down Missouri QB Austin Simmons and their potent rushing attack. But this is the Border War, and it's the first time that Missouri has been back in Lawrence since 2005. I think Lance Leipold understands the importance of this game, and I think he gets one of the signature wins of his career. — Davis

Sep 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Springer: Kansas 38, Long Island 31 (Season Record: 1-0)

It’s the Border War, and there’s certainly no love lost in this rivalry. This is Missouri’s first trip to Lawrence since 2005 and the Jayhawks are seeking revenge for last season’s defeat in Columbia. Cayden Green will play for the Tigers, but Ahmad Hardy is out. That being said backup Jamal Roberts ran for a career high 143 yards against KU last year. Despite Bam Crouch likely not playing I have more confidence in the depth of KU’s linebackers heading into this game.



The biggest question will be how the two QBs play. Both Austin Simmons and Isaiah Marshall played well against lower tier opponents in week one. I’m expecting Andy Kotelnicki to have some tricks up his sleeve. I think this KU defense is better prepared to slow down Missouri and I trust in Kotelnicki to scheme up some success for the offense. I think Lance Leipold finally wins a rivalry game and the Jayhawks send the Tigers packing back to Columbia with an L. — Springer

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