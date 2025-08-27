Kansas Football Featured in New Documentary on 2007 Matchup vs. Missouri
The rivalry between Kansas and Missouri (known as the Border War) is one of the oldest and most intense rivalries in the history of college sports with a storied past featuring countless memorable moments between the two schools.
From Bud Stallworth’s historic 50-point game against the Tigers inside Allen Fieldhouse in 1972 to Missouri’s upset of the 1996-97 undefeated, No. 1-ranked Jayhawks in double-overtime in Columbia – there has been no shortage of contests that have stood the test of time.
One of the most unforgettable matchups between the two hated rivals came on the football field in 2007 when the No. 2-ranked and undefeated Kansas Jayhawks (11-0) took on No. 4-ranked Missouri (10-1) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
It was the first time in the 116-year rivalry that both KU and Mizzou were ranked top five in the country, and with Big 12 Championship and national title implications on the line, it was easily the biggest Border War showdown in history between the two programs.
That historic game is now being memorialized in a new documentary titled “Armageddon at Arrowhead” directed by local Kansas City sports radio host Carrington Harrison of 96.5 The Fan. It is the second feature directed by Harrison who previously directed a documentary on Kansas City high school hoops called “From Paseo To Pembroke: Kansas City's Golden Era.”
The trailer for the documentary was released earlier this week and features commentary from local sports writers who have covered the teams for decades as well as players and coaches who were there in 2007.
The description of the documentary reads:
On November 24, 2007, unbeaten Kansas and 4th ranked Missouri met in a primetime showdown with a #1 ranking on the line. With a century of animosity between the two rivals, the college football world watching, and a spot in the Big 12 Championship on the line made it one of the most unforgettable games in the rivalry's storied history. Armageddon at Arrowhead captures the intensity, drama, and legacy of the Border War through rare footage and insider accounts.
The documentary is scheduled to premiere at Screenland Armour Theatre in North Kansas City, Missouri, at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 24. Tickets to watch the film are $15 and can be purchased directly through Screenland Armour’s website or in person the day of the screening.