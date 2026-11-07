Kansas Football Injury Update: Isaiah Marshall Cleared vs UCF
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The Kansas Jayhawks got some good news on the injury front this weekend as starting quarterback Isaiah Marshall will play against UCF in Lawrence on Saturday.
He previously missed the game against TCU last week that resulted in a come-from-behind win for the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
On the season, Marshall has thrown for 1,506 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
KU will need Marshall if they hope to pull off a win against UCF on Saturday. The Knights enter the contest at 4-4 overall (2-3 in Big 12), while the Jayhawks are 3-5 (1-4 in Big 12).
KU’s chances of reaching a bowl game at this point are slim with just a 20.5% chance, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. If the Jayhawks lose to UCF, they’ll need to win out the rest of the way in order to get to six wins – which would be a tall task as two of the three remaining games are on the road (at West Virginia and at Oklahoma State) and the one remaining home game is against No. 9 ranked BYU.
While Marshall is expected to play, KU will be without several key contributors on Saturday. Running back Jalen Dupree, center Kasen Carpenter, and wide receiver Bryson Hayes are all listed as out. Linebacker Bam Crouch, safety Jaden Harris, and quarterback Cole Ballard are questionable.
KU and UCF kick off at 2:45 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN2.
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A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow dillondavis3