Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. UCF in Big 12 Showdown

Kansas and UCF are set to square off in a pivotal Big 12 matchup today as the Jayhawks look to keep their bowl hopes alive with the regular season winding down. After a disappointing collapse against TCU last week, KU will be looking to get back on track and take advantage of a favorable opportunity against the Knights.



For those who can't tune into the game or simply want to follow along with the action, we'll be providing periodic live updates throughout the contest at Kansas on SI. Follow along for the latest score and notable plays that come this afternoon.

Kansas vs. UCF Live Score Updates

Oct 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) and safety Jalen Dye (14) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF

Oct 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 2:45 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Link: Watch ESPN

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