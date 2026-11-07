Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. UCF in Big 12 Showdown
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Kansas and UCF are set to square off in a pivotal Big 12 matchup today as the Jayhawks look to keep their bowl hopes alive with the regular season winding down. After a disappointing collapse against TCU last week, KU will be looking to get back on track and take advantage of a favorable opportunity against the Knights.
For those who can't tune into the game or simply want to follow along with the action, we'll be providing periodic live updates throughout the contest at Kansas on SI. Follow along for the latest score and notable plays that come this afternoon.
Kansas vs. UCF Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN2
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04