Kansas Football Injury Report: Latest on Isaiah Marshall’s Status for UCF Game

The first Kansas football injury report of the week ahead of KU's matchup against UCF was a concerning one. Not one, not two, but three Jayhawk quarterbacks were listed as questionable on the first availability update, in addition to several key position players.

In last Saturday's loss to TCU, the Jayhawks started backup Cole Ballard under center as Isaiah Marshall battled an injury. The redshirt sophomore had not missed a game all season but was forced to sit out with a lower-leg ailment.



On Thursday's edition of the report, though, some encouraging news surfaced on the injury front. Marshall was upgraded to probable two days before kickoff, which bodes well for his chances to play this week.

NEW: Isaiah Marshall has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game.



Bad news, though, as Bam Crouch is now questionable. pic.twitter.com/fx4JInw2m9 — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) November 6, 2026

Kansas QB Isaiah Marshall Designated as 'Probable' vs. UCF

While Kansas is drowning in injuries at the worst possible moment of the year, the one position that is simply irreplaceable in football is quarterback. That was made abundantly clear when Ballard got the ball a week ago.

He may not have been terrible statistically (20-for-35 passing, 285 yards), but the Jayhawks' offense wasn't very effective under Ballard. His two costly turnovers in the second half — a pick-6 on fourth-down and a strip-sack where he coughed up the ball two drives later — ultimately flipped the momentum in TCU's favor.



By no means has Marshall been perfect in his first year as a collegiate starter. He's dealt with his fair share of growing pains so far, but his raw arm talent and mobility outside the pocket are undeniable. This Andy Kotelnicki offense is tailor-made for someone like Marshall to succeed.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) looks for an open pass against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback isn't the only position where the Jayhawks have been bitten by the injury bug. Breakout defensive end David Santiago remains questionable, and linebacker Bam Crouch was added to the report despite not being included to open the week. Starting center Kasen Carpenter and backup running back Jalen Dupree are still out.

It's almost impossible to fathom how banged up this squad has been throughout the year. That isn't an excuse for the disappointing on-field performance, but there's only so much the coaches can do with so many starters absent from the lineup.

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