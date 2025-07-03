Kansas Football Lands Eight on Athlon Sports' Preseason All-Big 12 Teams
Several players on this year’s Kansas football team were recently recognized as Preseason All-Big 12 selections, according to Athlon Sports.
Offensive lineman Bryce Foster (redshirt senior) and defensive end Dean Miller (senior) were both picked as First Team honorees, while running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (redshirt senior) and kicker Laith Marjan (redshirt senior transfer from South Alabama) were named to the Second Team.
Offensive lineman Kobe Baynes (redshirt senior) was a Third Team selection and wide receiver Emmanual Henderson Jr. (senior transfer from Alabama), defensive lineman DJ Withers (redshirt senior), and linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr. (senior transfer from Bowling Green) were named to the Fourth Team.
Foster enters this upcoming season as arguably the most talented, reliable, and experienced player on the offensive line. He started all 12 games for the Jayhawks last year and helped clear the way for all-time great KU running back Devin Neal to set numerous school rushing records.
The offensive line as a whole only gave up 10 sacks last year (fifth best in the country) and Foster was a big reason why. He was voted Second Team All-Big 12 by the league’s head coaches following the 2024 season.
Miller was also named Second Team All-Big 12 after a breakout season last year, during which he started all 12 games and gathered 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks.
With Neal now gone, Hishaw will look to carry the load for the Jayhawks at running back this year. The sky is the limit for the talented back as long as long as he can stay healthy – which has been an issue the past few seasons.
Marjan was a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection last year at South Alabama and was a Lou Groza Award finalist at the end of the season – an annual award given to college football’s best placekicker. He converted 16 of 17 field goals and made 42 of his 44 extra point attempts.
Baynes started all 12 games in 2024 at right guard, and he will be looked upon to protect quarterback Jalon Daniels this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Henderson has the chance to be Daniels’ top target in the passing game.
Withers started seven games for the Jayhawks last season and recorded 21 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. Sipp was a First Team All-MAC selection at Bowling Green this past season after starting in all 13 games and racking up 79 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss (TFL), and 7 sacks. He was one of the bigger additions in the transfer portal this offseason who will be counted on to make a big impact in the front seven for the Jayhawks this year.
If these eight players – along with the help of others on the Kansas roster – can live up to or exceed their preseason expectations, KU will have a great chance at success this upcoming season.