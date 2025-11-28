Kansas Football Senior Day: Three Jayhawks Who Gave KU Their All
The Kansas football team is playing its 12th and final regular season game of the 2025 season today against Utah.
Lance Leipold's Jayhawks sit at 5-6 with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility with a win, but that is not the only storyline heading into the contest. The KU seniors will be honored by the university as it is their final home game, meaning it will be Senior Day.
Win or lose, these Jayhawks will be recognized for their contributions to the school and everything they have given the program.
These three seniors have given their all to the University of Kansas.
1. Jalon Daniels
Daniels is the most notable player suiting up for his final regular season game this afternoon. The sixth-year signal caller was recruited by Les Miles many years ago and stuck with the program when Leipold arrived in 2021.
The California native is the only quarterback in FBS football to start a game at the same school in six consecutive seasons, which shows just how loyal he is despite numerous rumors of him transferring.
During his injury-riddled seasons, Daniels stuck with KU through thick and thin. He will leave Kansas as the program's second all-time passing leader in yards and in touchdowns.
Despite all the criticisms he has received over the years, there is nobody who embodied Kansas football better than Daniels did. He will be missed.
2. Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Another Jayhawk who has battled injuries throughout his career but still stuck with KU is Hishaw. He arrived in Lawrence in 2020 and has spent every single year alongside Daniels.
For most of his career, he was the backup to Devin Neal, but he was promoted to a starting role for the first time this season. In eight games, he has amassed 480 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
While staying healthy has been an issue for him, the Oklahoma native never transferred and continued to develop with the coaching staff. He will finish his college career having played in 44 of a possible 71 contests.
3. D.J. Withers Jr.
Withers has been a stalwart up the middle for Kansas for several straight years.
He is a rotational team captain this year and one of the best run stoppers of the Leipold era. Withers has spent every single season at Kansas and will be honored today.
Across five seasons in Lawrence, Withers has recorded 53 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, missing just one game since 2022.