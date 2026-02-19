Algeria Picks Lawrence and KU’s Rock Chalk Park as 2026 World Cup Base Camp Site

The Kansas soccer program will have a temporary guest on the pitch in the coming months as the City of Lawrence and Rock Chalk Park play host to the Algerian men’s national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The news became official on Thursday after months of speculation surrounding the appeal of KU’s soccer complex as a training site for one of the many World Cup teams playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this summer.

The Algerian team will be housed in Lawrence and use the various facilities available at Rock Chalk Park to train and recover in between matches. Algeria is one of four countries to choose the greater Kansas City region as their base camp, following the recent news of Argentina, England, and the Netherlands selecting various sites for their camps in the Kansas City metro last week.

Algeria, who is currently ranked No. 28 in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, is one of four teams competing in Group J – which includes Austria, Jordan, and reigning World Cup winners Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi. The team will play two of its three group stage matches at Arrowhead Stadium: June 16 versus Argentina and June 27 versus Austria. The match against Jordan will be played June 22 at Santa Clara Stadium in San Francisco.

“Kansas Athletics is thrilled with our partners in Lawrence to be a base camp selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said KU Deputy Athletic Director Jason Booker. “Rock Chalk Park is a world-class facility that was validated by the countries that visited and in the level of interest we had in being a base camp. This summer offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase the broader university, Lawrence, Douglas County and our surrounding region. I am very appreciative of the tremendous collaboration across all parties to make this a reality.”

The City of Lawrence and Rock Chalk Park have been visited by officials from multiple different teams over the last several months. And after nearly two years of planning and preparation, the hard work has finally paid off.

“Lawrence has been preparing for visitors for this tournament for over a year and a half,” said Explore Lawrence External Affairs and Sales Operations Manager Ruth DeWitt. “We are thrilled to extend that welcome to the players, staff, family and fans of the Algerian men's team. We are confident our efforts will result in visitors experiencing what it's like to be a local in Lawrence in a safe, welcoming and fun environment. We all join in saying, 'Welcome home, Algeria.’”

This presents a big opportunity for KU to showcase its soccer program and the university on an international stage. That exposure could lead to more success with recruiting for head soccer coach Nate Lie and more revenue generated for the athletics department through marketing and events.

More preparation is currently underway through the Lawrence 2026 initiative to ensure that the Algerian team, their fans, and visitors can all have a safe and fun experience during their stay in Lawrence this summer.