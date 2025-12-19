Kansas Football Offers 3-Star Quarterback Jake Nawrot: What It Means

Three-star quarterback Jake Nawrot visited Lawrence on an unofficial visit back in August but didn't come away with an offer. That changed on Wednesday, though, when Lance Leipold and his staff offered the Illinois product (Hersey High School).

Jake Nawrot's background

Statistically, not many quarterbacks were more efficient than Nawrot this year. The junior first-year starter, who was named All-State and the Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year, completed 187 of 263 passes (71.1%) for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns.



And arguably more impressive, Nawrot only threw two interceptions. Nawrot also found the end zone eight times on the ground and led the Huskies to 12 victories, including a pair of postseason wins.

Congratulations Jake Nawrot on earning MSL East Co-Offensive Player Of The Year! pic.twitter.com/vTtgFaCeaC — Hersey Football (@Hersey_Football) November 23, 2025

Jake Nawrot's scouting report

Nawrot is the 23rd-ranked quarterback in the nation and 15th-ranked player in Illinois, per 247 Sports, who is at his best from the pocket. Nawrot is more than capable of picking up a first down with his legs and extending plays when necessary, but he's at his best delivering the ball down the field from inside the pocket.

Nawrot has good size for a junior -- 6-4, 190 pounds -- and a strong arm, whose best football is ahead of him. And best of all, Nawrot's tape showcases his ability to make multiple throws from multiple angles.



Nawrot is just starting to track national attnetion and expect that to only increase before next football season. If Nawrot can add a little more speed to his game before next season, don't be surprised if he doubles or even triples his scholarship offers.

Kansas' competition for Nawrot

Nawrot currently has six offers — Miami (OH), Toledo, Purdue, Northwestern, and Missouri — according to 247 Sports. However, KU's biggest threat appears to be Missouri. That might surprise some, considering Northwestern is in Nawrot's backyard, but the Tigers are the team to keep an eye on the most.



Nawrot unofficially visited Missouri in October and received an offer on the same day he visited Columbia. That didn't happen when Nawrot visited Evanston back in March.



Nawrot also plays basketball at Hersey and is solid in the post.

However, Nawrot's best sport is clearly football, and an intriguing prospect going into his senior year.



If Nawrot does choose to attend Kansas, it wouldn't surprise me if he starts his second or third year. And with a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position in Lawrence with Jalon Daniels graduating, Nawrot could potentially be the answer for the Jawyhawks in a couple of years.