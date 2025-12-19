Kansas Football Alum Jalon Daniels Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

After spending the past six years at the University of Kansas, quarterback Jalon Daniels is set to continue his football career at the professional level.



The California native officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this week as he begins exploring opportunities beyond KU.

"Rock Chalk Nation!" Daniels wrote in an X post. "First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to be in the position that I'm in today and for carrying me through every high and every challenge. I want to give all the love and credit to my mom, Star Daniels. Your strength has been my foundation and your perseverance is whai drives me every single day. Seeing you fight through every obstacle taught me how to keep going no matter what. Because you never stopped, neither will I!"



"Rock Chalk Nation, thank you for standing by me through every moment," he continued. From the energy on game day, to the support during adversity. Representing this university and wearing the crimson and blue was an honor I will always carry with pride. With that being said, the time has come for me to take the next steps in my career and DECLARE FOR THE 2026 NFL Draft. Once A Jayhawk, Always A Jayhawk!"

A longtime signal-caller for the Jayhawks, Daniels enjoyed a memorable and impactful tenure at KU. Although injuries limited portions of his career, he graduated having appeared in 49 games and finished second all-time in program history in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, trailing only Todd Reesing.



Daniels played a key role in Lance Leipold's turnaround of the Kansas football program, most notably during the 2022 season. He led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and helped deliver the school's first-ever appearance on College GameDay.

While injuries sidelined him for much of the following season, limiting him to just three games, Daniels rebounded by staying healthy and playing in every game over his final two years in Lawrence.



A proven dual-threat quarterback, Daniels possesses some of the best arm talent in the upcoming draft class. However, questions surrounding his accuracy and occasional poor decision-making could make teams hesitant to invest in him.

Still, his upside and experience make him an intriguing option for quarterback-needy franchises, and it would not be surprising to see a team take a flier on him in the later rounds.

If Daniels goes undrafted, he is almost certain to receive opportunities at the next level, whether as an NFL undrafted free agent or in another professional league. Regardless of the path ahead, his impact on Jayhawk football is undeniable, and "JD6" left Lawrence as one of the most important players in program history.



We wish the best of luck to Jalon in the next chapter of his career.