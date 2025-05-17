Kansas Football Offers Four-Star Gideon Gash, Son of Former NFL All-Pro
Kansas baseball might be the talk on campus right now, and rightfully so after winning its 40th game of the season on Thursday night, but head coach Lance Leipold got fans buzzing in Lawrence after offering four-star recruit Gideon Gash out of Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) earlier on Thursday.
The sophomore defensive back recorded 35 tackles, seven pass breakups, and an interception while leading the Shamrocks to a 12-1 record and the Michigan Division I State Semifinals a year ago. And if you feel like you've heard the last name Gash around the sport for a long time, you guessed right.
Gash is the son of former NFL All-Pro fullback Sam Gash and isn't the only one in the family tearing it up on the gridiron. His brother Isiah played running back at Michigan, and his brother Caleb is currently a defensive back at Michigan State.
One of his other brothers, Elijah, is currently a professional lacrosse player for the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), and his brother Samson is currently a senior at Detroit Catholic Central, who also has multiple offers from Power 4 programs. Both Samson and Gideon have offers from Miami University and Illinois.
Now, does that mean Kansas has to offer Samson to land Gideon? Absolutely not. Caleb and Isiah played football at other schools, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that both Gideon and Samson do the same.
Expect Gideon to get a lot more offers before his senior year, and don't be surprised if Kansas offers Samson either.