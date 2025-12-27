Kansas’ Ties to FSU Transfer: Jayhawks Hold Connection With James Williams

The Kansas Jayhawks are poised for a busy offseason after a recent flurry of players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when the Jan. 2 window opens.



With several departures, especially on the defensive end, Lance Leipold and his staff have plenty of work to do. One Power 4 prospect who could be on KU's radar is former Florida State defensive lineman James Williams.



After spending one season in Tallahassee, Williams is set to hit the open market with two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Florida State EDGE James Williams is entering the @TransferPortal, his agency tells @On3Sports



The 6’6 259 EDGE has totaled 37 tackles and 8.5 sacks through 3 seasons



Williams started his career at Nebraska



2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/b0DtkzAq8P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2025

Kansas' Connection to FSU Transfer James Williams

Williams is the brother of Kansas women's basketball standout Regan Williams, who is in her second season in Lawrence. She earned All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors last year and has continued her strong play during the 2025026 campaign.



The siblings both attended Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, and are Kansas City natives.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs with the ball while Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman James Williams (10) grabs his jersey during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

That connection gives KU a built-in advantage in Williams' recruitment. Local ties, combined with a family member already competing in a sport at the university, could play a significant role as the portal officially opens.



Across his Division I career, Williams has totaled 8.5 sacks and 37 tackles, including a productive 5.0-sack season at Nebraska in 2024. Prior to his stops at Nebraska and FSU, he spent one year at Iowa Central Community College before making the jump to the Power 4 level.

Why the Jayhawks Should Pursue James Williams

While defensive line is one of the few position groups where KU still has some depth, adding another proven pass rusher would only strengthen the rotation.



The Jayhawks struggled to generate consistent pressure this season, finishing with just 25 sacks, good for eighth in the Big 12. With contributors like Leroy Harris III and Dak Brinkley expected to return, adding Williams could help create a more reliable edge rotation.

Leipold has already brought in Grand Valley State transfer Jibriel Conde as his first and only portal addition, but more players on the front four would be gladly welcomed.



Given the team's defensive issues this past season, adding more talent and depth along the trenches is paramount. Williams is a name Jayhawk fans should certainly keep an eye on once the transfer window opens.

