Kansas Football Player Ratings Revealed for EA Sports CFB 27

Earlier this week, team and player ratings were revealed for College Football 27. Following a consecutive seven-loss season and an overall disappointing campaign in 2025, the developers of the game are not too keen on the Kansas football program this year.



The Jayhawks will be operating with a new quarterback now that Jalon Daniels has graduated, and they lost several other key pieces to the roster. Head coach Lance Leipold's seat will only continue to get hotter if his group underperforms once again this season.

Thoughts about this team are mixed among the fanbase, but there is a collective agreement that the Jayhawk faithful could be in for a rough season. How did Kansas fare in EA Sports' initial ratings drop?

Kansas Football Team Rating in CFB 27: 77 Overall

KU landed at a 77 overall, with a 77 offensive rating and a 77 defensive rating. It is the lowest overall EA Sports has given the Jayhawks since the game returned two years ago.



That rating is tied with Iowa State for the lowest in the Big 12, making the two schools the No. 15 and No. 16 teams in the conference in the game. It is clear EA Sports isn't particularly high on Kansas' new-look roster.

Aug 23, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts after a play during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas Football Highest Player Ratings in CFB 27

WR Nik McMillan (88 overall) HB Dylan Edwards (86 overall) MIKE Trey Lethan (83 overall) WR Cam Pickett (82 overall) HB Yasin Willis (82 overall)

For full team ratings, click here.

Four of Kansas' five highest-rated players play skill positions, which is an encouraging sign for the team's offensive weapons. However, linebacker Trey Lathan and defensive tackle Tre'von McAlpine (who is reportedly out for the season) are the only defenders rated above 80 overall.



There are a few players who didn't opt into the game, such as Leroy Harris III, who led the team with 4.5 sacks a year ago. Regardless, these ratings don't paint a great picture of KU's defense heading into the season.

Perhaps the most concering aspect of these ratings are where the quarterback group stands. Isaiah Marshall and Chase Jenkins are tied with a 74 overall, while projected starter Cole Ballard sits at a measly 70 overall.



Of course, these ratings should be taken with a grain of salt, as there will undoubtedly be breakout stars who aren't viewed highly entering the year. Still, if EA Sports' developers are even somewhat accurate in their evaluation of this roster, the 2026 campaign could be a difficult one for Kansas.

The video game EA Sports College Football is returning on platforms for the third year after its decade-long hiatus from the market. Early access begins tomorrow, on July 2, and the game releases to everyone on July 9.