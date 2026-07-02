3 Potential Starting Lineup Combinations for 2026-27 Kansas Basketball Team

The Kansas basketball team has a well-rounded roster heading into the 2026-27 season, giving head coach Bill Self plenty of options when putting together his starting five. The lineup remained essentially the same throughout most of last season, but that could change this year with only two true locks to open games.



The Jayhawks have several players capable of earning starting roles, and Self must determine which combination works best while leaving enough of a spark on the bench. These are the three most likely starting lineups Kansas could roll with this season.

1. Leroy Blyden Jr., Taylen Kinney, Tyran Stokes, Keanu Dawes, Christian Reeves

This is widely viewed as the most likely starting five among the fanbase. It features two ball-dominant lead guards, a clear star to run the offense through, and two bigs who will impact the floor on both ends.



Just like Self sent out two ball-handlers in Melvin Council Jr. and Darryn Peterson in last year's starting lineup, there's a good chance he will want to do the same with Blyden and Kinney. Blyden averaged 4.5 assists per night last season at Toledo, and one of Kinney's biggest strengths is his ability to facilitate the offense and create open shots for his teammates.

West forward Tyran Stokes (4) dunks the ball during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although shooting could be a concern with this lineup — Blyden is the only prolific 3-point scorer from this group — the other qualities each player brings should balance it out. The lineup features strong defense, rebounding, and playmaking.

2. Leroy Blyden Jr., Kohl Rosario, Tyran Stokes, Keanu Dawes, Christian Reeves

Coach Self loves his dual-point guard lineups, but this season could be an exception since there is a size concern in the backcourt. Kinney is only listed at 6-foot-2 going into his freshman campaign, while Blyden is an inch shorter at 6-foot-1.



If the Jayhawks are worried that opposing teams will feast on a tandem of short guards, they could look to bring Rosario into the starting five to offer more size, intense defense, and outside shooting. Rosario carved out a spot in the starting five at the beginning of the 2025-26 season before he lost it due to his shooting struggles.

It is worth noting that Rosario and Dennis Parker Jr.'s names are fairly interchangeable in the starting lineup. There is a good chance that Parker outduels Rosario in practice for the job, though his play style as a volume scorer makes him better suited for a bench role.

3. Leroy Blyden Jr., Taylen Kinney, Kohl Rosario, Tyran Stokes, Keanu Dawes

There is a lingering concern about KU's big man rotation and whether Charleston transfer Christian Reeves or Paul Mbiya will be able to play starter minutes in the Big 12. So what if KU eliminated the center position and ran with a small-ball center like it did with KJ Adams in 2022-23?

Dawes was one of the best rebounders in the Big 12 last season, and he is tall enough (6-foot-9) to defend some centers. This lineup would allow the Jayhawks to push the tempo on nearly every possession, providing a refreshing change from the sluggish offenses fans have endured over the past three seasons.



We may only see this lineup in spurts, but it is absolutely something worth looking into. It would allow the Jayhawks to maximize their offense and put five shooters on the court.