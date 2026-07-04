Will Kansas Freshman Tyran Stokes Be an Effective Outside Shooter?

Incoming freshman Tyran Stokes is an incredible talent who is projected to be one of the first players selected in next year's NBA Draft following his lone season at Kansas. He followed in Darryn Peterson's footsteps as the No. 1 overall recruit in his class to commit to the Jayhawks.



The former Rainier Beach High School phenom is best known for his high-flying dunks and elite athleticism. However, he has plenty of other qualities that make him the nation's top prospect.

Stokes may not be a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc, but he is certainly capable of connecting on jump shots when his team needs them. His effectiveness from 3-point range could be one of the biggest factors in determining the success of KU's offense in 2026-27.



Analyst Ben Pfeifer recently gathered a shot chart breaking down every 3-point and mid-range attempt Stokes took during his senior season. The numbers suggest he has the potential to develop into a very good outside shooter.

updated the tyran stokes shooting numbers with data from his final HS season, now encompassing his final 53 HS/EYBL games (available on synergy)



an undeniably talented shotmaker with off-dribble threes as his primary weapon on solid enough volume https://t.co/p555WYyHzf pic.twitter.com/NdfQLLR6DF — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) July 3, 2026

Stokes is particularly effective on catch-and-shoot threes, which is fairly common since those are generally the cleanest looks a player will get. His 24.0% mark on off-the-dribble threes leaves room for improvement, but it still offers some promise.



The mid-range is where he has struggled more, shooting 24.2% on pull-up jumpers. It's safe to say Stokes is much more comfortable attacking the basket than settling for 2-point jumpers.

Because of his strength and ability to get downhill better than anyone in his class, Big 12 defenses will likely sag off him on the perimeter and dare him to shoot. That should create plenty of opportunities to prove himself from deep, especially if his supporting cast can take some of the offensive burden off his shoulders.



The Jayhawks don't need Stokes to shoot 40% from three this season, but knocking down one or two triples per game would go a long way toward maximizing the offense. As he continues to develop this offseason, his jump shot should improve, and his natural talent gives him every opportunity to become a more consistent outside threat.