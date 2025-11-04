Kansas Football QB Jalon Daniels Joins Rare Company After Win vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels made history this weekend following the team’s 38-21 homecoming win over Oklahoma State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
After throwing for 110 yards and rushing for 28 yards on the ground in the win, Daniels became one of eight quarterbacks in the FBS with more than 10,000 yards of total offense and is the only active player to rack up that many yards at one school.
He also became just the second player in KU school history to collect more than 10,000 yards of total offense. The only other player to accomplish that feat is Kansas legend Todd Reesing who had 11,840 yards (11,194 yards passing, 646 yards rushing) in 41 games played by the time his KU career ended in 2009.
Daniels has played in a total of 46 games in six seasons as a Jayhawk, throwing for 8,742 yards and rushing for 1,312 yards. His career passing yards and career touchdown passes (65) are both second only to Reesing who threw for a mind-boggling 90 touchdown passes in four seasons.
Despite playing in more games and seasons than the average KU quarterback, it’s still an impressive accomplishment for Daniels who will go down as one of the most talented quarterbacks in Kansas football history.
It’s also equally impressive that he accomplished all this at one school in an era when players are so quick to leave for more Name, Image, and Likeness compensation or other opportunities.
He’s been loyal to the school that helped him grow on and off the field and he’s returned the favor in a lot of ways, helping turn around a KU program that was among the worst in Division I for many years.
Daniels helped snap a 56-game conference road losing streak when he led the Jayhawks to a massive upset over Texas in Austin in November 2021. The next year, he guided KU to victory over West Virginia – the program’s first-ever win in Morgantown.
The team would end up starting the season 5-0 and eventually reach their first bowl game appearance in 14 years. The Jayhawks fell short to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl 55-53 in triple-overtime, but Daniels set numerous Liberty Bowl records in passing yards (544), passing touchdowns (5), and total offense (565) in the loss.
Daniels has left his mark on this program forever and has the chance to add to his legacy by taking this team to a bowl game for the third time in four years with one more win.
The Jayhawks will kick off against the Arizona Wildcats in Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be aired on ESPN.