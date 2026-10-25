Kansas Football Sees Bowl Eligibility Odds Rise After Baylor Win

The Kansas Jayhawks got a much-needed win on Saturday versus the Baylor Bears. Not only did the win snap an ugly 14-game losing streak, but it also keeps KU’s chances of reaching bowl eligibility very much alive.

The win moves Kansas to 3-3 on the season (1-3 in Big 12 play), which means they need just three more wins to reach bowl eligibility.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Jayhawks now have a 28.3% chance of getting to the six-win mark. That’s up from the approximately 16% chance that KU had entering Saturday’s game versus Baylor.

Fortunately for the Jayhawks, they have a remaining schedule that gives them a reasonable opportunity to get those three wins.

KU’s next three opponents are at TCU (3-4 overall, 1-3 in Big 12), home versus UCF (4-3 overall, 2-2 in Big 12), and at West Virginia (5-3 overall, 2-3 in Big 12). All three teams are currently ranked in the bottom half of the Big 12 standings.

UCF and West Virginia have played better as of late, with the Knights upsetting No. 2 BYU in Orlando on Saturday in overtime by a final score of 39-31 and the Mountaineers winning two straight versus Cincinnati and TCU.

Meanwhile, TCU has struggled this season with just one conference win that came on the road against Baylor last weekend. However, their losses have all been one-score games (21-13 vs. UCF, 17-10 vs. BYU, and 24-20 vs. West Virginia).

KU’s other two games remaining are home against BYU (6-1 overall, 3-1 in Big 12 play) and on the road at Oklahoma State (5-2 overall, 3-1 in Big 12 play) to end the season.

It certainly won’t be easy for a Kansas team that has struggled against good competition this year, but TCU, West Virginia, and UCF are not three Big 12 juggernauts that they’re facing. If KU can play up to their potential, win the turnover battle, and limit the self-inflicting wounds, they can certainly find a way to get three wins out of their remaining schedule.

Kickoff versus TCU is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2:30 p.m. CT with the game airing live on FS1.

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