Kansas Football to Open 2027 Season in Second-Ever Week 0 Matchup
In this story:
While the 2026 Kansas football season is only weeks away, the Jayhawks have officially set their nonconference slate for the following campaign in 2027.
According to public records requests by FBSchedules.com and KUSports.com writer Henry Greenstein, Kansas' matchup with Louisiana Tech has been moved up to Week 0. The game was previously expected to be played on Sept. 18.
New NCAA rules will allow any school to play in Week 0 starting next year. Prior to 2027, the Jayhawks have only played in Week 0 once, the only time coming this past season against Fresno State in a 31-7 victory.
The finalized schedule will include Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Missouri State and Washington State, with the first two games coming at home in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the contest versus Wazzu in Pullman.
With the Border Showdown home-and-home series coming to a close until 2031, the Jayhawks will have what should be their easiest nonconference slate in quite some time. Unlike this year, they also won't have to deal with taking a transatlantic flight and adjusting to a six-hour time change right in the middle of the season.
Anything can happen, but it's likely that the Jayhawks will be heavily favored in all three nonconference contests next year. The school is much more likely to achieve bowl eligibility if it schedules Group of Five opponents before Big 12 play, though that may not necessarily prepare the Jayhawks for what's to come in conference play.
Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04