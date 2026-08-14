Kansas Football to Open 2027 Season in Second-Ever Week 0 Matchup

While the 2026 Kansas football season is only weeks away, the Jayhawks have officially set their nonconference slate for the following campaign in 2027.



According to public records requests by FBSchedules.com and KUSports.com writer Henry Greenstein, Kansas' matchup with Louisiana Tech has been moved up to Week 0. The game was previously expected to be played on Sept. 18.

Some small pieces of KU football scheduling news:



KU and Louisiana Tech are seeking NCAA approval to move next year's game in Lawrence, scheduled for Sept. 18, to Week 0 (Aug. 26-28).



The 2027 schedule includes Week 1 home against SEMO and Week 2 at Washington State.



(1/2) — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) August 13, 2026

New NCAA rules will allow any school to play in Week 0 starting next year. Prior to 2027, the Jayhawks have only played in Week 0 once, the only time coming this past season against Fresno State in a 31-7 victory.

The finalized schedule will include Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Missouri State and Washington State, with the first two games coming at home in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the contest versus Wazzu in Pullman.



With the Border Showdown home-and-home series coming to a close until 2031, the Jayhawks will have what should be their easiest nonconference slate in quite some time. Unlike this year, they also won't have to deal with taking a transatlantic flight and adjusting to a six-hour time change right in the middle of the season.

Anything can happen, but it's likely that the Jayhawks will be heavily favored in all three nonconference contests next year. The school is much more likely to achieve bowl eligibility if it schedules Group of Five opponents before Big 12 play, though that may not necessarily prepare the Jayhawks for what's to come in conference play.

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