Kansas vs. Fresno State: Five Instant Takeaways From Jayhawks' Win
The first game in the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium did not disappoint. Lance Leipold and Kansas dominated both ends of the ball en route to a 31-7 victory in the season opener.
The crowd was rocking all night in Lawrence, and fans got to witness some of the best football they've seen since the 2023 campaign. Here are five of our instant takeaways from the contest.
Kansas vs. Fresno State Takeaways
5. Unexpected Star on the Defensive Line
Believe it or not, Kenean Caldwell was the defensive star of the first half. He was wreaking havoc in the trenches, clogging up run gaps and making it difficult for Fresno State's offensive line.
He finished with two total tackles, including a tackle for loss. The Louisiana native even recovered a fumble on Bangally Kamara's strip sack to open the second half.
DJ Withers and Tommy Dunn Jr. are the Jayhawks’ household names up the middle, but Kansas’ second and third stringers — including Alex Bray (three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss) — made a case for more playing time today.
4. Leshon Williams Outperforms Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Iowa transfer Leshon Williams was more effective than Daniel Hishaw Jr. tonight.
He showed his quick burst on several occasions, adding 57 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Meanwhile, Hishaw was tripped up in the backfield quite often and recorded 69 yards on 13 carries.
Hishaw did not have a terrible game by any means, but Williams may receive more opportunities as the change of pace back next time out.
3. Wide Receiving Corps Is Deeper Than Expected
Ten different players recorded a catch from Jalon Daniels in the victory, but the highlight of the receiver room was Cam Pickett, who totaled six receptions, 77 yards, and a pair of scores in the first half alone.
Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. displayed his speed, Levi Wentz received some looks, and Keaton Kubecka's first-ever NCAA catch was an impressive touchdown grab to pad the lead.
Keep in mind, the Jayhawks did all of this without former Columbia standout Bryson Canty in the mix. Daniels' wideouts will only improve as the season moves along and they become more used to KU's offense.
2. Secondary Quiets Its Doubters
One of the biggest concerns entering the season was how the secondary would perform with the departures of Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson. The Jayhawks' new defensive backs responded with exceptional performances.
Oklahoma State transfer Lyrik Rawls had a terrific first game in the crimson and blue, finishing with five solo tackles and a wonky, spinning interception. Returning defensive back Devin Dye also reeled in an interception.
E.J. Warner struggled following the opening drive, ending with 179 passing yards and no touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing.
Granted, it was against a turnover-prone and flawed quarterback, but Kansas did a terrific job covering everyone not named Josiah Freeman.
1. Jalon Daniels Was At Peak Form
This was perhaps the most complete game from Daniels since the 2023 campaign against Illinois. He made very few mistakes through the air, if any at all, tossing 176 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-20 passing.
Daniels used his legs to roll out and make plays, and he didn't make any ill-advised throws. He made sure to look past his first read and find openings in the secondary.
He'll need to learn to take fewer hits against some of the faster-paced Big 12 teams, but overall, Jayhawk fans should be thrilled with what they saw from "JD6" in the opener.