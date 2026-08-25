Kansas Football Transfer David McComb Starting at New MAC School

The ongoing quarterback battle in Lawrence, Kansas, between Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall remains undecided, but one former Kansas football signal-caller has already won the starting job at his new school.



On Monday, Miami (OH) announced that David McComb had won the RedHawks' QB1 role over returning sophomore Thomas Gotkowski. It will be the first collegiate action of his career when the team takes the field against Pittsburgh two weeks from now.

Miami (Ohio) is naming Kansas transfer David McComb its starting quarterback for the 2026 season, sources tell @On3.



RedHawks visit Pitt in Week 1. https://t.co/B0uSzs8JNC pic.twitter.com/caRdDQzHLu — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 24, 2026

A redshirt freshman from Oklahoma, McComb had lofty expectations entering his time in Lawrence. He was an ESPN 300 prospect and one of the most highly touted quarterbacks to ever commit to KU.



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At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he has good size, and his arm strength stood out in his high school tape. He'll certainly have an adjustment period as he adapts to the college game, but it helps that he'll be starting at a MAC school rather than jumping straight into Big 12 competition.

McComb entered the transfer portal last December and committed to the RedHawks less than a month later. He will now look to put together a strong season as a first-time starter and potentially work his way back up to the Power 4 ranks following the 2026 campaign.



Regardless of where he is playing, earning an FBS starting job without any collegiate experience is impressive. It does make you wonder whether McComb could have factored into KU's current quarterback battle if he's already earned the starting job elsewhere.

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