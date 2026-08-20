Lance Leipold Changes Tone on State of Kansas’ Quarterback Battle

Despite months of watching each Kansas quarterback in practice, the Jayhawks coaching staff has yet to decide on a starter for Week 1. That's a rather concerning situation with only two weeks until the opener, as no one has separated themselves enough to take the QB1 role outright.

For what feels like the 100th time this summer, a reporter asked Lance Leipold on Thursday about the quarterback situation. The head coach remained noncommittal about who will take the first reps two weeks from now, repeating many of the same things he's said in recent weeks.

"We're still in a very, very competitive quarterback battle right now," Leipold reiterated. "Both continue to do a lot of good things. We're looking for, again, as I've said before, the one that's going to be the most consistent and give us the best chance to win games."

However, Leipold did change his tone by mentioning a new name who has started to make an impression. Rice transfer Chase Jenkins appears to be earning his way into the conversation.



"Are we anywhere near naming [a quarterback]? That hasn't been decided," Leipold confirmed. "So, I thought Chase Jenkins has had some of his better practices of late, and you can tell that he's made up for some of the missed time. Feeling comfortable as well, so I'm pleased with him."

Jenkins missed most of the spring with a lingering injury that has extended into fall camp. However, he's now nearing full health, and his play on the field is starting to show it.

Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Chase Jenkins (10) makes a play during fall camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Jenkins threw for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns for the Owls while adding 531 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. Like prospective starter Isaiah Marshall, Jenkins is a strong dual-threat option who can do plenty of damage with his legs.

In recent weeks, Leipold has primarily limited the quarterback battle to two players, Cole Ballard and Marshall. So while this is an encouraging sign for Jenkins, it's perhaps a less encouraging one for how the other two have performed.



Leipold says the staff isn't "anywhere near" choosing a starter for Week 1. Perhaps we have to remind them that they play a game 15 days from now. Jenkins remains a long shot to win the starting job, but he should at least see some reps once the Jayhawks are inevitably up big against Long Island.

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