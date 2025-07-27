Kansas Football Transfer Receiving High Praise to Start Fall Camp
There are plenty of new faces at Kansas Jayhawks training camp following a busy offseason for Lance Leipold and Co.
One player already making a strong impression in early practices is Alabama transfer wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Henderson has caught the coaching staff's attention not only with his performance but also with his remarkable speed and quickness, which have been hard to miss.
In fact, strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve revealed that Henderson is the fastest player KU coaches have ever timed since Leipold arrived in 2021, surpassing previous record-holder Jason Bean.
This is not the first time Jayhawk fans have heard of Henderson’s game-changing speed.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels admitted he was stunned by just how lightning-quick Henderson was when they first began practicing together.
And during his media appearance on Friday, offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski also pinpointed Henderson as a player who has stood out to him.
For those who don't remember how fast Bean was for the Jayhawks, he was registered at 22.4 miles per hour during a 38-yard electric touchdown run in the unforgettable upset win over Oklahoma in 2023. That alone should signal that Henderson's legs are dangerous.
According to Draft Scout, Henderson's best 40-yard dash time is 4.36 seconds, which would make him one of the fastest straight-line runners in college football.
Henderson will compete with fellow transfer wideouts like Cam Pickett, Levi Wentz, Bryson Canty, and Jaidyn Doss for targets, but the former Crimson Tide receiver is the projected WR1 on the depth chart.
Expect plenty of deep balls from Daniels to Henderson if he is indeed as fast as he is being made out to be.